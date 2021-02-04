One person dead in I-26 crash near Orangeburg

The driver of the Cadillac SUV hit the center barrier and died from their injuries.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26, near the 150 mile marker.

A 2014 Cadillac SUV went off the left side of the road and collided with the barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of their injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name.