x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Orangeburg

One person dead in I-26 crash near Orangeburg

The driver of the Cadillac SUV hit the center barrier and died from their injuries.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
File

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon. 

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26, near the 150 mile marker.

A 2014 Cadillac SUV went off the left side of the road and collided with the barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes. 

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of their injuries. 

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name.  

The accident remains under investigation. 

Related Articles