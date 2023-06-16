Dozens of people will receive free haircuts this weekend. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it's a token of appreciation from the department to the community.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This Father's Day, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with an Orangeburg barbershop to give free haircuts to local fathers and their sons.

“When fathers come to the barbershop, they bring their sons even before they’re old enough to get a haircut, you know? So, when fathers and sons are in the barbershop, they bond together," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

A total of 100 people are being gifted with free haircuts this weekend. Sheriff Ravenell said it's a token of appreciation from the department to the community. It's also being done in partnership with Healthy Blue.

“We want kids to know also that law enforcement is not just here. Our jobs is not just to lock people up. It’s to engage the community," said Ravenell.

Sammie Snell is one of the fathers who stopped by the shop for a free haircut.

“Just for them doing something like this. A lot of people not able to get their hair cut and stuff and it’s a blessing for them to be doing this," said Snell.