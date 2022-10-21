Fire rips through home in Orangeburg overnight

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire crews say they were able to bring an early morning fire in Orangeburg under control despite heavy flames upon arrival.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), crews were called to the 1200 block of Goff Avenue just after midnight after a 911 call from a neighbor.

Fire and smoke were already visible from the partial second floor when they got there roughly three minutes later. Fire crews then entered the home and searched for people inside while also working to extinguish the spreading flames.

Fortunately, no one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported while fighting the fire which was confined to a wall space and the second half-floor.

Several crews including the Four Holes, Jamison, and Rowesville fire departments responded to the scene as did the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the city's department of public utilities.