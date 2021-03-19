Orangeburg County School District distributes foods boxes to families in need

More than 1,000 boxes were distribute to families in need.

COPE, S.C. — As the pandemic continues, there are still some families looking for their next meal. Orangeburg County school district is distributing 1,200 food boxes to assist those through this tough time.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Cope Career Center as several Orangeburg educators volunteered to donate food boxes. Each family got two boxes, which should last them for about six weeks.

Those boxes included a pack of chicken, a gallon of milk, and fresh fruit and vegetables. This is all made possible by the organization 'save the children.'

Not only did residents leave with food, but they received books and toys to keep their children engaged with education.

The assistant superintendent of student curriculum says the school district started doing food distributions because there was a growing need in the county when the pandemic began.