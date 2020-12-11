Former high school turned military museum in SC

A high school that once taught young minds, is still teaching, although these lessons are all about history

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — There is a hidden gem in the city of Springfield.

A sparkling gem a star really and one that honors every branch of the military.

"This mission of the Military Museum is to thank, to show ongoing appreciation to the military, and to educate," said Director of the Orangeburg County Military Museum, Sylvia Heirs.

Springfield High School was built in 1929, and in 1996, the building was going to be demolished.

That just wouldn't do for Springfield residents, who felt that the building could still offer up a place to learn. So residents stepped up to save the building and restored it.

Now the old high school serves as a welcome center, city, and military museums.

Many of the artifacts you see in the museum are donated by residents who love them but are not quite sure how to preserve the historical items and want others to enjoy them as much as they do.

"This is a wonderful place for people to leave the belongings that loved ones left them," said Heirs.

And tha'ts what makes this museum unique.

The Orangeburg County Military Museum is full of the personal stories of local service members who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy.

"We have an exhibit here of not the unknown soldiers," said Heirs, "but the forgotten ones. We don't want any military person to be forgotten."

Coming to the military museum is like observing Veterans Day every day.