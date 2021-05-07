Orangeburg spends Fourth of July weekend at spray park

While most people have the day after July 4th off, most people are observing the holiday with family.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's the day after the Fourth of July and families at the spray pad in downtown Orangeburg say they are using the day to cool off.

"I'm on my six-week vacation," said Christian Goodwin, Bamberg resident. "I've been in Virginia working, so I wanted to bring my daughter out here to have a good time."

"We asked our daughter what she wanted to do, and she said I wanted to go to the pool," said Orangeburg resident Maria Arroyo. "This was the closest option, to be honest.

"Usually, we're around the house eating and shooting fireworks," said Anquanette Belle of Columbia. "This gives them a chance to do something else, especially with it being so hot."

Belle and her family came from Columbia to Orangeburg because her husband is from Orangeburg. Belle is a mother of a nine-old-year, two seven-year-olds, and a one-year-old. She said family time at the spray pad gives her girls a chance to get introduced to the water before graduating to the pools.

"We came out here because the kids can't swim yet," Belle said. "This gives them a chance to play in the water and not worry about getting in the pool."

The spray pad opens at 1 p.m. during the week and closes at 6 p.m. The weekend hours vary just a bit: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Daniel Arroyo said the park allows families like his to have fun while staying local.