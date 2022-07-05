Free food boxes for individuals and families coming to Santee in August

500 boxes will be distributed in communities surrounding Santee area.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The James E Clyburn Research and Scholarship Foundation is providing free deliveries of Harvest Hope food bank boxes to Santee residents.

The food giveaway has been in place for over 10 years serving residents in Santee and the surrounding communities.

“There is a need in the area. This event goes on around the 95 corridor which is an area that not only needs food but we also do the health fair so we’re meeting a lot of the needs in that area," said foundation director Janice Marshall.

They plan to distribute about 500 boxes.

The boxes are available to residents in various municipalities throughout Orangeburg County including Santee, Elloree, Springfield, Rowesville, Vance, Eutawville, Holly Hill, North, Bowman, and Branchville.

The deliveries will be made between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 5. The deadline to sign up to receive the boxes is July 21.

The giveaway takes place on the same day as the foundation's Ollie Johnson Memorial Health fair where there will be mammogram screenings, prostate. and sickle cell testing.

The annual health fair has been taking place in Orangeburg County for more than 30 years.