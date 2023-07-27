With the absence of a grocery store, Bowman is giving free food to residents

Every week, volunteers distribute 100 bags of fresh produce to residents. Cabbage, corn, tomatoes, onions, and squash are grown from a local farm in Ridgeville.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWMAN, S.C. — Many Bowman residents say they are left with no choice but to drive 15 miles to Orangeburg to get to the nearest grocery store. The town's only grocery store closed down in 2017 after being damaged in a fire. This is why the town is bringing the food to them.

“We have a need for fresh food because we don’t have a grocery store and without having a grocery store our senior citizens and some of our residents have to travel so far to get fresh fruits and vegetables," said Bowman town hall office manager Yvonne Lewis.

Every week, volunteers distribute 100 bags of fresh produce to residents. Cabbage, corn, tomatoes, onions, and squash are grown from a local farm in Ridgeville. The farm is called Ridgeville Okra Company and Produce.

After the produce is grown on the farm, it is put into the hands of Bowman residents.

“It’s a lot of work to prepare the bags. But you don’t think about it because you know that you’re being a blessing to somebody else who needs the groceries," said Lewis.

The weekly free food distribution is an effort that just launched this summer. The plan is to continue having them every thursday outside of the Bowman Town Hall. The food will be given out while supplies last.