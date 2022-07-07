Free produce distributed in Calhoun County

The distribution is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties fruits and vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun county got free produce thanks to the the Tri-County Health Network.

The giveaway is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties food to help residents live and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“We want you to eat healthy so that you can be healthy and live," said volunteer Flo Haynes.

Dozens of cars turned out to the Calhoun County administrative building to get the free fruits and vegetables.

According to Haynes, there is a great need for fresh fruits and vegetables in the area.

“It’s a lot of elderly people. A lot of people that is not working that could benefit from this distribution and it could benefit them and anyone else," said Haynes.

In 2019, The Tri County Health Network completed a community needs assessment helping it to gain a greater understanding of the health needs of people within the tri county. As a result of this assessment, it is implementing a three year community health improvement plan that includes increasing the amount of people who eat fruits and vegetables daily.

Haynes has been a volunteer helping with this monthly distribution for the past three years and is a resident of Calhoun County.

“I’m just pleased and I’m very happy that I can help," she said.