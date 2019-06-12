ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With food deserts in abundance in and around the Orangeburg area, organizations in the community are stepping up to stop hunger.

The Orangeburg County Library has partnered with Food Share SC and Ace Basin Growers to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in the community.

Nearly 150 boxes filled the back room of the library Thursday with the goal of providing as much fresh produce to as many people as possible at a cheap rate.

"If the program was not available, it would be harder for me to get fresh fruits and vegetables for my children," says Shemeka Jamison.

Jamison describes the benefit the program brings to her family saying, "Unfortunately, fruits and vegetables are a lot more expensive than just the quick processed food that it’s easier to get. So, this makes it easier for the kids to get the nutrients they need."

"So, access to fresh fruits and vegetables is super important, especially in rural areas," says Jim Johnson, chairman of Ace Basin Growers. "In Orangeburg, we have 17 food municipalities and most don’t have grocery stores. So, that access piece is really important and the cost of this program is one of the great values."

The average cost for a box of produce with this program is $15. But, if you’re a SNAP recipient, the cost is just $5.

The distribution takes place every 2 weeks and requires sign up.

You can sign up in person at the Orangeburg County Library, ;located at 510 Louis Steet.

The hope is to expand the program to other areas of Orangeburg County. For more information, call the Orangeburg County Library at (803) 531-4636.