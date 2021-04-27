Springfield 'Governor's Frog Jump' to return next year

The announcement comes after the annual event was canceled twice due to the pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — Despite some setbacks, Springfield hopes to bring back the annual 'Governor's Frog Jump' next year.

"We hope next year we will be able to host the annual 'Governor's Frog Jump,' said Mayor pro tem Francine Edwards.

The festival is usually held the weekend of Easter, but it was canceled twice due to COVID. The competition that started in the 60s was modeled after the frog jump in the short story, 'The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", written by Mark Twain. The mayor pro tem says the annual event would draw in close to 1,000 people.

"It consists of people from different areas coming here with frogs to compete on how fast or far the fogs will leap," explained Edwards. "We look forward to it every year, with being a small town with not a whole lot do."

There's no set date when the event will take place. However, the owner of Dee's and Dave's place, David Boatwright, says he is ready to welcome back visitors.