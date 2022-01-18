Rep. Jerry Govan calls on City of Orangeburg to support state redistricting lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, claims the new South Carolina House map is unconstitutional and discriminates against Black voters.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — State Representative Jerry Govan met with the City of Orangeburg Tuesday to discuss a state redistricting lawsuit.

“Clearly, all of the written testimony, all of the in-person testimony, all of the testimony that was done at Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech ... clearly all of that was ignored and the House proceeded to do what it wanted to do," Govan said.

Govan says community leaders in Orangeburg have signed petitions, made phone calls and written letters to lawmakers expressing their opposition to the State's house's redistricting plan, but it all fell on deaf ears.

Now, Govan is calling on Orangeburg city council to take part in an amicus brief to go on record to voice their support of the lawsuit.

“My hope is that it will give people a chance to be heard, and maybe we can find folk who are willing to listen," Govan said.

Govan says through this redistricting, Orangeburg County will be split into four parts and, therefore, won't receive fair representation in the General Assembly, which could impact the county's funding.

“The community here of interest of the suburban and the city interest would be completely dissolved, and also the dilution of the delegation would impact the entire county," Govan said.

Committee chair Representative Jay Jordan stands by the plan and says the lines were drawn toward population growth. He also says he believes the plan allows for equal voting rights.

“I think it bears noting that Orangeburg is an important player when it comes to the State of South Carolina," Govan said.