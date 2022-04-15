The competition brings frog jockeys from across the country to compete for the fastest and farthest jumping frogs.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — This year the Governor's Frog Jump in Springfield returns after being put on hold for two years.

Springfield resident Sylvia Williams-Hiers attended the first frog jump in 1969. That year, the frog jump took place at the state house in Columbia.

At the time, Hiers says festivals were uncommon in towns in South Carolina.

The "Jump": leaped to Springfield and has been taking place there annually ever since.

The competition brings frog jockeys from across the country to compete for the fastest and farthest jumping frogs.

Although the event draws in crowds by the hundreds, Hiers says former mayor Oswald Furtick intended for it to reunite residents of Springfield.

“It’s to share, celebrate, hold onto local traditions and some of the wonderful things that go on in our little South Carolina towns," she said.

She says it happens the Saturday before Easter to ensure college students will be home to enjoy it.

Leading up to the frog jump, there is also a parade, Easter egg hunt, and egg strike contest.

A decades-long annual tradition, Hiers says, is being kept alive by a new generation in Springfield.

“Now to the really, really young who are jumping in, no pun intended, and working with the frog jump," she said.

Mayor Furtick says this year's grand prize winner will get a "tremendous" trophy.