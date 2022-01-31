Growth on the horizon in Holly Hill

Business owners say the talk of the town has been new shops coming to Holly Hill and its outskirts.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Business owners and residents in Holly Hill say the town is on the path to growth. With new business coming in and around the town, the area is developing.

Many vacant storefronts have been replaced with new business. These include new antique shops and a dance studio.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to serve the people of Holly Hill and the surrounding areas," said business owner Sheldon Jenkins.

Sheldon Jenkins owns Graceland of Holly Hill, where he rents storage units and has an auto shop.

“That’s really exciting, especially when you have people coming through. Highway 176 is a main road that runs from Charleston all the way to Columbia, and now you have people coming in and starting to see some of this growth," said Jenkins.

He has owned his business for 12 years.

"I'm excited to see it because I believe that it's gonna be a great opportunity for my business to advance," he said.

Elizabeth Day owns the Today's Styles hair salon and says there's even more advancement on the horizon.

“I did hear that we’re about to have nine neighborhoods being developed here in Holly Hill which is amazing because that means more clients, more people, more atmosphere," said Day.

Jenkins says years ago, the town was thriving with business, and he hopes this means the town is on the path to restoring its commerce. He also says it means more local options for residents who won't have to leave town.