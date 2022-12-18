Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County

Handguns, shotguns, and rifles, as well as multiple forms of marijuana and marijuana-based items, were seized in various investigations.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days.

According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging from handguns to rifles and shotguns that were in the possession of people alleged to have committed one or more crimes.

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” the sheriff said in a statement released on Sunday.

Agents also uncovered containers of "highly concentrated marijuana derivative, marijuana-laced foods and various tools used to measure and distribute them.

Among the most severe charges were secured against 18-year-old Nasir Washington who has been accused of murder in connection to a Nov. 28 shooting after initially only facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He later had a charge of breach of peace added in connection with a shootout that happened on Dec. 1 at a fast food restaurant on Chestnut Street. The sheriff's office said that restaurant was also across the street from a school.

But investigations and arrests go back several weeks from the Sunday announcement. The sheriff's department said also made an arrest in connection with a shooting between two vehicles that happened on Nov. 28 on Crossover Road. That shooting led to drug charges against 18-year-old Alexander Bloodworth for possession with intent to distribute. Specifically, the sheriff's office said he was in possession of "an altered and highly concentrated form of marijuana."

Then came the arrest of 29-year-old Rodriguez Mack of Bowman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance during a traffic safety checkpoint on Stilton Road on Dec. 8. Authorities said he was in possession of a controlled substance known as MDMA or Molly.

And the next day, on Dec. 9, a special operations team made an arrest while following up on a vehicle pursuit by visiting the home of the suspected driver. The sheriff's office said 19-year-old Ahmari Milhouse of Orangeburg was ultimately taken into custody, but not before allegedly brandishing a handgun stolen out of Beaufort County and attempting to escape.

He currently faces charges of possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.