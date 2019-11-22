ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Wilkinson High School Alumni Historical Markers were placed Thursday outside of the two original buildings that housed the school. Wearing school colors, former students ranging from classes from the 1950s to 1970s came from near and far to join in fellowship and witness the milestone.

"It was wonderful I saw some friends that I haven’t seen in a couple of years" says Willie Amaker, class of 1967, "I looked at them and I noticed them and they noticed me and it was wonderful to see that friendship."

The markers recognize Wilkinson High's two locations. The Goff Avenue location where it started in 1938 and the Belleville Road location where African Americans attended from 1953-1971 .That's when the school integrated with the area's white school and they became Orangeburg-Wilkinson High.

"It’s important for us to provide the history to our students so they will know from whence we have come," says Evia Zimmeran Thomas class of 1958.

"I’m so proud today because there was a lot of pride, togetherness, unity" says Issac Hilger, class of 1968, "Even during the civil rights era when there was all kinds of things happening in Orangeburg, we stuck together as a unit."

"Most of us are in our 70’s and 80’s and we’re still so excited about our school and that is such a great legacy" says Liz Zimmerman Keitt, class of 1956.

November 21st has officially been named Wilkinson High School day in Orangeburg.