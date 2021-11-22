Holiday season kicks off in Orangeburg, things to do in the city

The holidays are underway in Orangeburg, and the city has a number of events the entire family can enjoy this season.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The holiday season has officially kicked off in the City of Orangeburg.

City officials say the Children's Garden Christmas at Edisto Memorial Gardens has been a beloved holiday tradition for 25 years.

“I’m excited because we get to see all the Christmas lights and we get to play music," said Orangeburg-area resident Hudson Wilson.

Families can either walk or drive through the gardens to admire the lights.

“We want to give the children and families here in Orangeburg plenty to do this holiday season, whether that’s coming out and visiting with Santa to have their traditional annual photo taken in the Children’s Garden Christmas, or just to drive through and keep the tradition alive of seeing the lights in the Children’s Garden Christmas," said community events coordinator Meredith Garris.

There is also Santa in the Gardens at Centennial Park starting on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On December 3, Orangeburg Parks and Rec will present a free movie showing of Elf at the Hillcrest Recreation Center at 6 p.m.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy what we have here in the City of Orangeburg," said Garris.