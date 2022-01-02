'We try to help out as much as possible': Holly Hill police are integral part of community

Chief Joshua Detter has served with the department for seven years. He says he's made it his mission to let people know he's here to help.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill Police Department says it continues to serve the needs of the town by showing up and letting people know they are ready to serve.

Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter, who has served with the department for seven years, says he's made it his mission to let people know he's here to help.

“I think a town is often times judged by its police department or its police presence," Detter said. "Anytime I see a moving truck, if somebody new has moved into town, I will stop and give them my business card."

Melody Griffin recently opened Melody's Gift shop in October 2021 and says she often works late nights. She says she's thankful the officers are usually out patrolling.

“He’ll stop in and check on me when I’m down here once or twice, and it just makes me feel good," Griffin. "Even when I’m not here, it just gives me peace of mind."

Brian DeWeese owns Room Swap Consignments right down the street.

“I haven’t needed them, but I have had friends and business owners who have, and there’s never been an issue, they’re right there," DeWeese said.

DeWeese says his shop has been open for three months and he has already taken notice of a tight-knit bond throughout the community. He says this bond has played a role in helping him feel safe.

“People that live here pretty much have lived here their whole life so everybody knows each other and they’re gonna take care of each other," DeWeese said.

Detter said the department tries to extend people grace. He says officers typically do not issue people tickets for misdemeanors like driving with a suspended license.