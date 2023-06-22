"If it helps one, then it's all worth it" Orangeburg launches initiative to help those with Alzheimer's

The "Bonnette" registry has the names and information of others in Orangeburg who may have Alzheimer's or other conditions that result in them walking away.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety launched "Project Bonnette" to assist with individuals who may be at risk of wandering.

The project was inspired by Orangeburg resident Joe Bonnette who wandered from his home last week.

Bonnette has Alzheimer's.

“I immediately called Lieutenant Haig and said ‘Jennifer, he’s gone," said Bonnette's wife Lyndi.

Last week, Lyndi woke up in the middle of the night and saw her husband wasn't sleeping beside her. When she realized he was missing she panicked.

“When I determined that he was in fact gone, and was not in the yard anywhere, I got in the car and just rode the block. How I missed him? I do not know," she said.

That's when she called Lieutenant Jennifer Haig from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Shortly later, a friend called saying they spotted Bonnette a block away from home.

Haig launched "Project Bonnette" in his honor so other families in similar situations won't face a prolonged process of finding their missing loved ones.

“I just wanted to make things easier for the caretakers, what they’re going through," said Lieutenant Haig.

The registry has the names and information of others who may have Alzheimer's or other mental conditions and are prone to going missing.

The registry includes their photo, medical conditions, and other behavioral habits. By having their information in the system, law enforcement is able to speed up the process of finding them.

“Usually people are gonna look for a little while first and sometimes that time goes faster than they realize and it can be 30 minutes to an hour and then they’re ok like now we gotta call the police. So the person that’s walking away, they’ve already got a head start on us," said Haig.

Anyone having questions or wishing to enroll a loved one in "Project Bonnette", should contact Lt. Haig at 803-533-4104 or Jennifer.haig@orangeburgdps.org.