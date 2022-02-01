Improvements underway at Edisto Memorial Gardens

Officials say the goal is to make the gardens more accessible to visitors.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Upgrades are underway at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department has enlisted the help of contractors to complete the project, which involves replacing sections of wooden and granite steps, installing switchback concrete ramp, and the installation of three steel handrails.

Matthew Riley has lived in Orangeburg for 32 years and says he walks through the gardens every day.

Riley says he always takes a moment to admire its upkeeping.

“I consider when I walk through the gardens, they did a hell of a job," Riley said. "“Every day when I come past, they sweep the walkways, they’re putting grass and salt on the side of the road."

Officials say these improvements are ongoing.

Additional irrigation is being installed to allow for more growing space throughout the gardens.

“As growth increases and the need for outdoor spaces become more apparent, the Edisto Memorial Gardens will continue to meet the demands of the community," said Parks and Recreation director Shaniqua Simmons. "The gardens is a living habitat that will forever enhance the beauty of Orangeburg.”