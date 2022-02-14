International manufacturing company to invest $17.6 million, bring 30 jobs to Orangeburg County

The property will be located on Industrial Blvd the former home of manufacturing company Mayer Industries.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An international manufacturing company plans to invest $17.6 million dollars and bring 30 jobs into Orangeburg County.

The project is currently under the code name Project Stallion.

The property will be located at 3777 Industrial Blvd which is the former home of manufacturing company Mayer Industries. T

he new owners are an unidentified manufacturing company based in Italy.

“We welcome this international company to our community as diversity makes us stronger in manufacturing and as a community as a whole," said Robinson.

Pat McClean owns the Hoagies Cafe just a few miles down the road.

“With new people coming and new businesses coming. It adds jobs, it adds spice to our life," said McClean.

The county says this location was chosen due to its proximity to I-26 and the availability of the workforce in Orangeburg. It says it is working with the South Carolina Technical College system to find employees.

“We want to do things that we can put in place to help the individuals of the community come in and be able to earn a livable wage within the community," said county administrator Harold Young.