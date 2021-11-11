Junior Service League of Orangeburg hosts fundraiser to give back to local community

Proceeds from the event will allow them to continue their services to the surrounding community.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Junior Service League of Orangeburg hosted its "Boots, Brews, and BBQ" fundraiser Thursday night for the first time in over a year due to COVID-19. The proceeds will allow them to continue their services to the surrounding community.

“Tonight’s event we weren’t able to have last year because of COVID, so this is huge. To have a sellout event with this many auction items for the first time in two years will really give us the funds we need to give back to people that we basically had to cut out of the budget last year," said member Madison Burger.

The organization works closely with The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County by donating canned goods, an essential going into the holiday season.

They also donate food, feminine products, and backpacks to local schools.

This fundraiser helps to make it all happen.

“We’re so grateful that we can get together again and just celebrate the beauty of community, small town living and helping one another," said organization member Kendall Perrow.

The Junior Service League also contributes to the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.

“Junior Service League of Orangeburg does a number of fundraisers to help give back to community organizations like mine, the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, and we use the funds from Junior Service League to help improve our Downtown Farmers Market, which brings much needed produce into the downtown area," said Candace Robertson of the Downtown Orangeburg Association.