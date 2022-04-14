Kids gifted refurbished bikes by Orangeburg police

Teachers nominate students they feel are deserving of the bikes based on academic performance and character.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been giving bikes to children in the community for the last ten years.

A program called Working For Wheels in Orangeburg has gifted 15 bikes this year to students at Brookdale and Sheridan Elementary schools.

“We want kids that have turned their school career around. They might have been making D’s and F’s and then they’re making B’s and C’s now. Positive attitude. Motivated with the education part of it and we want to reward those kids and let them know that we are watching," said Sgt. Arnie Lucas.

After bikes are donated from community members and local businesses, Lucas refurbishes them. The department is currently accepting bicycle donations and plans to give them out to more students after spring break.

Lucas challenges others to pay it forward.

The department plans to distribute to more local students after spring break ends within the next couple of weeks. It is currently accepting bicycle donations. To find out more information about how to donate, contact Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at (803) 531-4654.