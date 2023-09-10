Lake Marion High School's cosmetology department opens up for public appointments

Gator Style Studio offers services to the public and students get real-life experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, S.C. — Cosmetology students in Orangeburg are getting some real life job experience.

Students at the cosmetology department at Lake Marion Technological Center at Lake Marion High School have opened the Gator Style Studio’s salon to the public for services.

The public can get their nails done, a new hairstyle or color, facials and even help with makeup.

Vondella Smith-Richardson is the cosmetology instructor for the program and says this gives her students the chance to try out a profession.

“Instead of starting college, doing four years and saying I went to school for four years and I don’t really want to do that,” said Smith-Richardson. “This time they can do it while they’re in high school and get a chance to try get a career started before they get in the real world.”

The salon is managed and operated by students.

One of those students is J’yna Oliver.

Oliver graduated from Lake Marion High School in the spring and after taking courses in cosmetology and getting her certificate, she opened her own shop.

“How to like work for myself,” said Oliver. “Make my own money. And do things my own way and make my own schedule. I love making my own schedule now I am really used to it. So it taught me how to really be my own boss.”