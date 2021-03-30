Log truck involved in fatal accident in Orangeburg

The accident happened around 3:30pm on Tuesday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a collision with a log truck just outside of Holly Hill according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Around 3:30pm according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell a log truck was traveling east on I-76 when it collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer causing it to run off the road. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Trailblazer was killed.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by the coroner.

The log truck overturned and a GMC pickup traveling north on SC201 when it struck the logs spilled in the road.

The driver of the log truck and the GMC pickup were not seriously injured.