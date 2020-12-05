ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man has been charged in a shooting that sent an Orangeburg man to the hospital last month.

“This individual was observed at a local motel,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “Once he was positively identified, we moved additional units into positions around the motel and took this subject into custody without any resistance.”

Nicholas Franklin, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ravenell said a quantity of marijuana was located in his motel room when Franklin was arrested.

Orangeburg Sheriff Lerory Ravell looks at confiscated marijuana in the arrest of Nicholas Franklin

Orangeburg Sheriff Department

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators began searching for the Medway Drive man after an April 22 shooting on College Avenue.

Investigators arrived to find a 48-year-old man sitting on a porch with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the mid-section.

The man told investigators a male and female had driven up near him in a blue Chrysler before demanding money.

When the man said he didn’t have anything, he was ordered to empty his pockets. When he did, he was shot, the report states.

Franklin was taken into custody at the Crown Inn on Friday after Investigators spotted him.

Investigators said Franklin admitted to selling marijuana from the motel room where digital scales and plastic bags were also located.

Bond was set on Franklin at $20,000.