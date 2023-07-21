Man drowns while fishing near Cordova

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man died on Tuesday after attempting to retrieve a friend's fishing float at a pond west of Cordova.
According to a report filed with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible drowning at 150 Dunn Road around 9 p.m. that day.
The victim's friend said they were fishing at the pond when she caught a fish that "popped" her line. The witness said the victim saw her fishing bobber resurface and went into the water to retrieve it despite her protest. She said he swam out, retrieved the line, and was on his way back when he went under and didn't resurface. The friend said he didn't appear to have any issues until then.
The friend then called the victim's mom. She, in turn, called for help. Divers from the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department recovered the victim from the water, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead.
News19 is awaiting confirmation that the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has notified the victim's family before releasing his name.