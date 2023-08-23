Man missing in Orangeburg says law enforcement

ORANGEBURG, S.C. —
A man is missing in Orangeburg and local law enforcement is hoping you can help.
Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen Saturday August 19 around 7 am at Planet Fitness.
He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two stripes on each side, no t-shirt description was available.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says he drives a 2007 dark blue Ford F-150.
If you have seen Dyches or know where he might be you are encouraged to call Orangeburg DPS at (803) 534-2812 or 911.