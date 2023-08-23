x
Orangeburg

Man missing in Orangeburg says law enforcement

Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen in the morning at Planet Fitness earlier this week.
Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old man Michael Dyches.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. —


A man is missing in Orangeburg and local law enforcement is hoping you can help. 

Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen Saturday August 19 around 7 am at Planet Fitness.   

He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two stripes on each side, no t-shirt description was available. 

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says he drives a 2007 dark blue Ford F-150.   

If you have seen Dyches or know where he might be you are encouraged to call Orangeburg DPS at (803) 534-2812 or 911. 

 

