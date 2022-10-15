Man missing after walking away from Orangeburg County hospital

Charles Demont Jackson is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a gray shirt.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to be on the lookout after the disappearance of a man from an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said that 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson walked off on Saturday morning from Regional Medical Center. Investigators said he was last seen traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.

Jackson is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a gray shirt.

"If you've seen him, we'd like to get him back to continue his treatment," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in Saturday's statement.