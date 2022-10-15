Man missing after walking away from Orangeburg County hospital

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to be on the lookout after the disappearance of a man from an area hospital.
The sheriff's office said that 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson walked off on Saturday morning from Regional Medical Center. Investigators said he was last seen traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.
Jackson is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a gray shirt.
"If you've seen him, we'd like to get him back to continue his treatment," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in Saturday's statement.
Anyone with information on Jackson's location is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.