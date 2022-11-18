Man shot in Orangeburg after suspect attempted to take vehicle, police say

The victim was airlifted to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg.

Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.

However, emergency medical personnel arrived and found the victim had a gunshot wound as well. While the victim's exact condition was not available, police said he was air-lifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Based on what they know so far, police believe an unidentified male suspect approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand, demanding the victim give up his vehicle.

The victim then attempted to drive away and was shot, causing him to hit the tractor-trailer delivery truck.