Man who promoted Santee Cooper for 35 years, steps down

Alfred Kelley was appointed into the role of Santee Cooper Counties Promotions Commission chairman by Governor Carroll Campbell in 1988.

SANTEE, S.C. — All roads in Santee Cooper Country lead back to the town of Santee.

This is the hub of tourism in the region, and Monday was a new day in leadership for the commission that makes it all possible.

Alfred Kelley gave a heartfelt goodbye to his longtime role as Santee Cooper Counties Promotions Commission chairman.

“It’s time to move on," he said.

He was appointed into the role by Governor Carroll Campbell in 1988 and is stepping down after 35 years. He says over the years, health issues have taken a toll on his ability to uphold the role.

"I lost my leg back in one of the Januaries and it's just hard for me to get around. I've had somewhat of a mild stroke along the road. I try to talk and I can't get my words out," said Kelley.

But he reflects on what the board has been able to accomplish under his leadership.

“I’m proud of the fishing industry, how we’ve pushed it along," said Kelley.

The board is made up of farmers, fishing guides, and campground owners. They are tasked with looking at ways to promote the Santee Cooper Counties surrounding Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie.

Their vision to build a Palmetto Trail trailhead in Clarendon County allowing for green space and outdoor activities. Kelley is passing the baton to retired Santee Cooper lineman Robert Jeffcoat as the new chairman.

“I’ve been a lineman for 30 years, working during storms, helping people and promoting South Carolina in a way and I just wanna continue," said Jeffcoat.