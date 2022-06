ELLOREE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to a deputy coroner for the office, 22-year-old Daniel Hodge of Manning died on May 28 at a community park pool on Browning Road near Elloree.

While many details regarding the incident are not yet available. The coroner's office said that the incident occurred around 1 p.m. that day. Hodge died at an area hospital.