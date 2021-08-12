Mask ordinance extended until February in City of Orangeburg

Customers and staff at food and retail businesses in the county will be required to wear a face mask.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg's mask ordinance has been extended through February 16, 2022.

The city council voted to extend the mask ordinance through February 16.

The ordinance will apply to food establishments and retail stores.

All staff and customers will be required to wear masks for another 60 days effective immediately. If not, individuals could pay a fine up to $25 and business owners could pay up to $100 if they fail to comply.

“It’s not meant to be punitive even though the ordinance allows for the $25 citation. That’s not what we’re trying to do. It’s all about encouraging folks to not only protect their health but the health of other citizens and other residents," said city administrator Sidney Evering.

Kishon Ryan, the manager of an Orangeburg restaurant says her staff has stayed one step ahead of this extension.

“We honestly never stopped. We took the [sign] that you have to wear it, we took it down. But as a staff and the people inside we try to make sure that we’re doing the right thing. We don’t force you but we would prefer you come in with the mask and make sure everyone is safe," said Ryan.

Exemptions to the ordinance include outdoor food establishments and people with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing face coverings.