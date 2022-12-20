Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness

After multiple tests, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness.

Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery.

“Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month ago and he loves to go hunting and fishing," said Rock's sister Margot Riser.

Within a month, she say's Rock's life changed after falling ill.

Over the past month, he's gone from hospital to hospital with his family searching for answers about his condition.

After multiple tests, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. He was then taken to MUSC in Charleston for additional testing.

“They did a lung biopsy and they found he had chronic lung disease with an acute onset of an inhalation injury which could be from the farming, chemicals, dust we really just don’t know, or vaping, he does have a history of vaping," said his other sister Brooke Riser.

They say his lungs stopped accepting the oxygen it was receiving through his ventilators.

On Wednesday, his family decided to have the hospital put him on an ECMO machine to support his lungs.

“We’re just praying for this Christmas miracle. Just for his lungs to heal specifically and if anyone wants to know what to pray for. Just pray that his lungs, while he is on the ECMO, that they will heal completely and we won’t have to go into the details of a lung transplant," said Margot.

They say thousands of people across the country have been praying and showing support. Local businesses are showing solidarity by selling purple ribbons and bracelets with Rock's favorite bible verse on them, Philippians 4:13--'I can do all things through Christ.'

Proceeds from sales will go toward his medical expenses.

“I ask Rock daily, I show him pictures and I say Rock, do you feel all of the prayers and all of community’s love and support for you? Like do you feel peace from that? And he shook his head yes and actually tears came to his eyes. It’s just amazing.”