17-year-old missing from Orangeburg, police say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Antwon Carmichael was last seen around Berry Street in Orangeburg.

Carmichael is described as being 6-foot tall, 155 lbs., with brown eyes, shoulder length dreads. Three of the dreads in the back are orange, according to police.

If you see Carmichael or have any information as to his whereabouts, you asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting keyword ODPS 847411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: