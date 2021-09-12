More than just a building full of books in Orangeburg

The new Orangeburg County library also has event space that can be used for free.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The new Orangeburg County Library isn't just a place for books.

They also have event space you can rent for free. .

“It’s a tremendous relief to people who don’t have the money to rent some of the places in town," said library director Anna Zachrel.

Since the opening of its new location in October, the staff has been able to accommodate more people in need of meeting spaces for non-profit purposes.

“The demand for the use of the space has just been overwhelming. You know, as you could imagine, it’s a beautiful space. It’s also really visible. It’s easy to get to. It’s well lit. It’s really a home run for Orangeburg," said Zachrel.

The library has a multipurpose room that seats up to 100 people. There are also smaller meeting spaces available seating up to 16 people.

“The city can now attract larger events than it used to be able to if they’re able to plan far enough ahead to use all of the spaces that are available at the same time," said Kurz.

The meeting spaces are open to anyone as long as they are not promoting hate speech or using the spaces to make a profit.

People can request a space anywhere from two to 60 days in advance.