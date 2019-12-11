ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Ever since Street Squad arrived here in Orangeburg, one of the top things we always hear is that Orangeburg needs a local movie theater. Well, we’re happy to announce that wish is coming true.

The BlueBird Theatre is returning to its roots as the newly refurbished theater will once again show movies.

The motion pictures will play on a 12-foot tall and 20-foot wide screen flanking the stage.

The plan is for tickets to start at $5 per person, with the kick off of the first screening of “A Nun’s Curse” on Friday, December 13 followed by the animated holiday classic "The Polar Express" playing from December 22-28.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online.

"This is more so for the community than for the BlueBird and the legacy of The Edisto (now BlueBird) Theatre," says Randy Etters, building manager. "We are looking forward."

Coming in January, the plan is to have something at the theater every weekend, whether it be a movie, concert or theatrical play.