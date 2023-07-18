Movie nights could soon be coming to SC State thanks to a new outdoor pavilion

The price tag of the pavilion is $551,000 and is being funded through state, federal, and grant funding.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is breaking ground on a new pavilion.

The newest addition to the campus will serve as a central meeting point for students to watch outdoor movies and concerts.

Currently there is no movie theater in Orangeburg county.

“I think this will give our students an opportunity to do that, plan those, bring the movies they wanna see without having to go to Columbia or Charleston to see a movie," said facilities manager Ken Davis.

It will be a 50 by 80 foot concrete pad which will be covered by a tensile structure-that is a construction of elements carrying only tension without compression or bending.

The vision is for students is to enjoy lunch at the student center, and then come outside to a space they can meet, gather, and socialize.

The price tag of the pavilion is $551,000 and is being funded through state, federal, and grant funding. The bleachers and lighting being funded with a grant courtesy of the Home Depot Retool Your School program.

Although the main focus is on the student population, it will also be open to the public through reservations.

“We’re hoping that when we renovate that and make it a lot nicer, that’ll get even more use from the community and certainly this will get more use from the community as people learn that it’s here," said Davis.

The goal is to open the pavilion to students in September.