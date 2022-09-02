Elderly woman missing in Orangeburg County

Myrna Longshore is 80 years old and was last seen in a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old woman by the name of Myrna Longshore.

Longshore stands at five feet and five inches tall, weighing 98 pounds, has graying hair, and was diagnosed with dementia.

Authorities say that she was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.