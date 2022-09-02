Elderly woman missing in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old woman by the name of Myrna Longshore.
Longshore stands at five feet and five inches tall, weighing 98 pounds, has graying hair, and was diagnosed with dementia.
Authorities say that she was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone who has seen her or made contact with her is being asked to contact 911 or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.