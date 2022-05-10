New community garden opens in Bowman area

With no grocery store in town, the garden will fill a necessary void by offering fresh produce to people in Bowman communities.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area.

“We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.

The organization behind the garden is the Community Inter-Generational Enrichment Organization also known as CIGEO. It partnered with the Tri County Health Network and Growing COB to receive funding and materials for the garden.

Growing COB is a community gardening group based in Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Bamberg counties.

The organization centers its work around ensuring access to sustainable gardens, fresh food, and education in low-income communities.

In the Bowman garden they are growing cabbage, collard greens, basil, and tomatoes. It will serve as an outlet allowing people to reap the benefits of investing into their communities.

“I also think it’s a good learning tool just watching something grow, taking care of something and it also gives people in the community something better to do like just, something more positive to do. Something they could put time and effort in and see a good result out of," said Dantzler.

With no grocery store in town, the garden will fill a necessary void by offering fresh produce to people in Bowman communities.

They are looking to expand their team of volunteers, and are eager to see the garden grow.

“We’re just trying our best to make a difference in our communities.”