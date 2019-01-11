ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new detention center is currently being built next to its predecessor.

The building that’s taken nearly two years to construct is in its final phase and will include more cameras, alarm systems and will also being able to house over hundred more inmates than the current facility does that was built back in the 1970’s.

"The detention center facility will be state of the art and will use some of the latest in technology in terms of helping to secure the facility as well as new fencing and other upgrades that will help make the community safer" says Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young. "We have a lot of needs and unfortunately this is one of the ones we have to spend money on because we have to get it right because we want to make sure we keep the inmates in their proper place so they aren’t a threat to the community."

News 19 originally reported back in 2017 on the announcement of the detention center.

The county says facility is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.