Orangeburg Improvement Organization pushes for park improvements

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Nix Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization members are turning a well-known piece of property near Goff Avenue into a park for Orangeburg residents.

"This land was purchased back in the 50s for a park," said Nix Stilton Road President Harry Govan. "We wanted to keep the dream alive. At one time, there was a suggestion that the county should put a waste site out here, and the community was against that. We went ahead and with the community improvement playground."

It was once a vacant property, and now it's currently under phase two of its four-phase renovation plan—all the equipment for the park been donated. Orangeburg County Council officials say they have been assisting with the non-profit's vision to help grow that side of Orangeburg.

"Nix is one of the largest precincts that I represent," said Orangeburg County Council Member Janie Cooper-Smith. "A lot of these people are older. Now, they can come out to the park and enjoy themselves."

Phase three should begin in the summer. It will include a concession building, a press box with bathrooms, and more picnic tables. With so much history around the area, community members are excited for the future of the park.