New playground being built in at Lake Inspiration in St. Matthews

The goal is to have the upgraded Lake Inspiration park ready by the end of August.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Kids in the town of St. Matthews will soon have a new place to play, as a new playground is being built near the town's Lake Inspiration.

The construction was made possible with the help of $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

“We had our birthday party for my sons at this gazebo but with the new one, with the playground it’ll be a whole lot better for the children," said resident John Sandifer.

The town has plans to build two new playground sets, one for ages four to six, and the other for ages five to twelve. There will also be new swing sets, park benches, and grills.

The equipment will be surrounded with woodchip padding as a safety measure to cushion a child's fall. The county's penny sales tax will cover the cost of revamping its splash pad and adding new restrooms.

Its current splash pad was put in the ground 20 years ago.

“Previously we had where families would come out and they would clog the drains so that the splash pad would turn into a little small pool and the kids enjoyed it but it was a problem for the town," said maintenance supervisor Pete Wilson.

He says this created issues with drainage and sewer that put a strain on its maintenance team. Now measures are being put in place to ensure the new splash pad will run smoothly and children will be able to enjoy it for a long time.

Wilson says this will be one of few playgrounds in the town.

“We want to revamp this so that the kids can have a place to play because right now that’s the only option in the town of St. Matthews," said Wilson.