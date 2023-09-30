New safety rules in place for Orangeburg County Fair

Minors under 16 are now required to check in with an adult at the fair.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fair starts on Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds and security measures have changed for this year



According to fair officials, in addition to a clear bag policy and metal detectors, those under 16 years old are now required to sign in with a parent or an adult.

Upon sign in, attendees will receive wristbands with matching numbers and contact information for the guardian of the group.

Orangeburg Public Safety Chief Charles Austin says this new safety feature will help with problems during the fair.

"Sometimes in the past we have had issues with young adults who were not with adults,” Austin said. “And they gathered and there were issues that became problematic."

Lieutenant Danny Dantzler also hopes this precaution will help reduce the number of lost children.

"We're not saying they have to hold their hands the whole time,” said Dantzler. “But at least in close proximity."