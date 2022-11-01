Orangeburg students will not get school meals during virtual learning

The Orangeburg County School District says due to supply chain shortages it is not able to create take-home meals.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — For many students, school lunches are an important meal. In Orangeburg County, students will miss out on those meals as the district moves to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.

Orangeburg County moved two schools to virtual learning earlier this week. Now late Tuesday, it's been announced all schools will be virtual on Thursday and Friday.

“Due to supply/food shortages and supply chain issues, we do not have the items necessary to create take-home meals," said Assistant Superintendent for Communications Merry Glenne Piccolino.

At the start of the pandemic, some school districts filed for a child nutrition COVID-19 waiver. The State Department of Education says any school that filed that waiver is given the flexibility to continue to offering school meals through pickup or delivery if they go virtual.