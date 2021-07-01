One dead, three sent to hospital after car and van collide in Orangeburg

The accident happened a little after 4 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a car accident in Orangeburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the accident happened a little after 4 pm on US 301 near Bozard Road, about a mile north of the city of Orangeburg.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell a 2015 Dodge van was traveling south on US301 when a 2015 Ford car attempted to take a left from Bozard road and struck the van.

The driver of the Ford was killed, three people in the van were transported to a local hospital. All were wearing their seatbelts.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the person killed.