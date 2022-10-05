One dead in crash with tractor trailer in Orangeburg

The accident happened a little before 6 AM Wednesday morning.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Orangeburg.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened on US 301.

Highway Patrol says that a Lexus was traveling on Creel Meadow Circle as a tractor trailer was traveling on South on HWY 301 when the two collided.

The driver of the Lexus was killed and the passenger transported to a local hospital as well as the driver of the tractor trailer.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the coroner.