Orangeburg to host annual Senior Games this Tuesday and Thursday

Participants over 50 years old will be competing in fun games at the Orangeburg Council on Aging.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their annual Senior Games this coming Tuesday and Thursday.



Participants over fifty years old will get to take part in fun events such as bingo, cake walk, track and field, softball toss, basketball free throws, horseshoes, cornhole and more.



Demetrius Snell is the meal site coordinator at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging and says this event gives seniors the opportunity to get active.



"Senior Game is the one event annually that they can come and showcase their athletic ability,” said Snell.

Evelyn Brown is going to participate in her eighth Senior Games and says it is a great way for elders to be social with one another.

"Because when senior citizens retire, they need someplace to go,” said Brown. “So it's a good thing to get out of your house and come here and you can be here from 8 to 3:30. it's a blessing to be here and then you meet new people as well."



Demetrius Snell says the seniors she signed up are very excited to participate in the Senior Games.

"I do know that it is an event that they look forward to,” said Snell. “They have tee shirts and everything."