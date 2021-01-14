Orangeburg barber school giving free hair cuts to frontline workers

Barber Tech Academy is giving free haircuts to frontline and essential workers during the month of January.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A barbershop in Orangeburg is saying thank you to frontline workers by offering them free haircuts during the month of January.

"During the beginning stages of the pandemic, there were a lot of people shut down," said DeShaun West. "However, our frontline workers still had to work. What we wanted to do is show some appreciation."

To say thank you, the Barber Tech Academy in Orangeburg is giving them free haircuts during the month of January.

"We are teaching students how to do hair, the business aspect, and professionalism," said Leonard Peozer. "However, all of that doesn't mean anything if they don't have the understanding of giving back."

Barber Tech's Admissions Director Randy Stoute said the idea came after the academy and other businesses had to change the way they operated.

The students wanted to master their skills instead of practicing on manikins and each other. Stoute said that this effort is not only giving workers free haircuts, but it is showing students life values as they also learn to become better at their craft.

"Our students found out how important those workers in the frontlines are, and them having to survive when dealing with people in close coordinates," explained Stoute.