Orangeburg businesses excited about the return of college students

Business owners are hopeful to see an increase in business with the return of college students.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With both South Carolina State and Claflin University allowing students to return to campus, businesses in Orangeburg are hopeful to see an impact.

Melpo Pritchard, the General Manager of Original House of Pizza in Orangeburg, said the Coronavirus pandemic had a strong impact on business.

“We had to cut down on days and hours employees definitely didn’t get the pay that they deserve because of business being slowed down.” Pritchard said.

The Pandemic also had an impact on hair salons and tattoo parlors in the area.

Richard Edgeman, owner of Under the Skin tattoo, says 20% of his store’s business comes from college students.

“The Pandemic kind of cut us short last year when they left,” Edgeman said.

Since students are back in Orangeburg, Pritchard says business has picked up.